AMK Town Council graft trial: Former general manager Wong Chee Meng likely to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - A town council's former general manager, who is accused of receiving more than $107,000 in bribes, intends to plead guilty to the charges, the State Court heard on Tuesday morning (March 5).

Wong Chee Meng, 59, had allegedly received various forms of gratification - including entertainment expenses at KTV lounges, remittances to his mistress in China, a discount on the purchase of a car, and the use of a mobile phone line - for a period of almost two years between 2014 and 2016.

Wong's lawyer, Ms Melanie Ho from WongPartnership, told the court: "Over the last few months and after an evaluation of the evidence, we have been in discussion with the prosecution.

"For personal and other reasons, our client has decided to take a certain course. This includes the withdrawal of several allegations made in the earlier charges," Ms Ho said.

"To take a certain course" is legal parlance indicating that her client, Wong, is considering pleading guilty.

Wong, also known as Victor, was charged in March 2018 with 55 counts of corruptly accepting gratification.

These were allegedly in exchange for advancing the business interests of two firms which did work for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC), where he was previously the general manager.

During the second tranche of the trial in November, public prosecutors withdrew one of the charges. The Straits Times understands that moving forward, another 22 charges may also be withdrawn, bringing it to 32 counts.

Wong's alleged co-conspirator, Chia Sin Lan, 64, is also being tried concurrently in the graft case.

Chia's companies, 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise, were awarded contracts and tenders worth millions of dollars by AMKTC during the time the alleged bribery took place, the prosecution has charged.

Chia faces 54 corruption charges, and his companies also each face one charge of conspiring to corruptly give Wong gratification.

It is believed that Chia will carry on fighting the case.

The graft trial, which started in September and is now in its third tranche, was stood down till March 11.