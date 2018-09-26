Ex-GM of AMK town council paid more than $10k for entertainment expenses, says defence

SINGAPORE - The former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council accused of corruption had forked out more than $10,000 from his own pocket for expenses incurred during karaoke and drinking sessions with two company directors, his lawyer said.

Wong Chee Meng, 58, had paid for some food and other entertainment expenses during these meet-ups in 2015 and 2016, according to his lawyer Melanie Ho of WongPartnership on Wednesday (Sept 26).

She was cross-examining Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) chief special investigator Tan Jun Kiat on the second day of Wong's trial.

Wong, also known as Victor, faces 55 charges for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than $107,000, in exchange for advancing the business interests of companies 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise, whose core business is doing works for town councils.

The "lion's share of the gratification" amounting to nearly $53,000 was allegedly for expenses incurred at KTV lounges and massage parlours by Wong and Chia Sin Lan, 63, the director of 19-ANC and 19-NS2.

Ms Ho said Wong had told the CPIB that he had attempted to pay for the entertainment sessions with Chia and his associates, and did so on a few occasions.

She then asked Mr Tan why he did not verify this further when taking Wong's statement in 2016.

Mr Tan said he did not do so, and after taking Wong's statement, handed it to his superiors, thereby ending his involvement with the case. Ms Ho also asked whether Mr Tan was involved in obtaining documents relating to the case, and he replied that he was not.

Ms Ho said that Wong paid more than $10,000 for the entertainment sessions.

On Wednesday (Sept 26), the court also heard how Chia - who is accused of 54 counts of offering bribes to Wong - told CPIB principal special investigator Keith Peh on Oct 5, 2016, that he wanted to "tell the truth" and redact his statement given a day before.

While Chia had denied any involvement earlier, he later clarified that he had remitted $20,000 to an associate in China, who in turn gave the sum to Wong's mistress, Ms Xu Hongmei.

Chia also said he had paid for all entertainment expenses incurred when he went on two trips to China in 2016 with Wong, after initially giving a statement that they took turns to foot the bill.

Besides the 54 charges, Chia also faces one count of abetment for allegedly conspiring with 19-NS2 director, Ms Yip Fong Yin, to bribe Wong by making arrangements for Wong to receive a $13,500 discount on a car he bought.

Chia's companies, 19-ANC and 19-NS2, each face a charge of corruption for conspiring to bribe Wong to advance their business interests with the town council.