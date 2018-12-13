TOC editor Terry Xu and alleged contributor to site charged with criminal defamation

SINGAPORE - The Online Citizen's (TOC) editor Xu Yuanchen, better known as Terry Xu, and one of its alleged contributors were taken to court on Thursday (Dec 13) over an article published on the socio-political website.

Xu, 36, and Daniel Augustin De Costa, 35, were each charged with one count of criminal defamation.

De Costa is also accused of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act after he allegedly used, without consent, another man's account to send an e-mail.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said that the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) lodged a report on Oct 5 over an article titled "The Take Away from Seah Kian Ping's Facebook Post", which had been published on TOC.

It was purportedly written by one "Willy Sum".

The police said: "The article had alleged corruption against some persons. The police, upon receipt of the report from IMDA, consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers and were given sanction to investigate."

The courts also granted the police a warrant to search the homes of Xu and Mr Sum.

While conducting their searches on Nov 20, officers found evidence that the article was not written by Mr Sum. According to the police, it was allegedly written by De Costa.

They added: "The investigations suggest that De Costa had sent the article to The Online Citizen using Willy Sum's e-mail account without (his) consent... Xu, who is the editor of The Online Citizen, published the article on the website without verifying the identity of the author."

Police did not reveal details about Mr Sum's identity and officers later applied for a search warrant against De Costa.

When they arrived at his home at around 2.50pm on Nov 20, De Costa was spotted leaving for a flight that was due to take off about an hour later.

Police said: "There were allegations made against police's actions with regard to this case, including how police had supposedly over-reached by seizing the electronic equipment of those involved. As part of the investigations, the police had seized electronic equipment including laptops, mobile phones and hard drives from Xu and De Costa. This was necessary to secure and preserve evidence."

Offenders convicted of criminal defamation can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

If convicted of the offence under the Computer Misuse Act, De Costa can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.