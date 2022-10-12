Titus Low gets 3 weeks' jail, fine for breaching police order, transmitting obscene material

SINGAPORE - Titus Low Kaide was on Wednesday sentenced to three weeks' jail and fined $3,000 for transmitting obscene materials on online subscription-based platform OnlyFans and continuing to access his account despite the authorities warning him not to do so.

Appearing in court in person wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt and khaki pants, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges.

They comprised one count of transmitting obscene material by electronic means, for which the fine was imposed, and breaching a police order barring him from accessing his OnlyFans account, which accounted for the jail term.

Another three similar charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Low was investigated for transmitting obscene material on OnlyFans in October 2021.

A man had informed the police that his 12-year-old niece had a video of Low on her mobile home.

On Oct 11, Low gave the police the password of his OnlyFans account and the primary e-mail linked to it.

He was given an order not to access the account while investigations were ongoing.

That same day, he contacted the OnlyFans support desk to inform them that his account had been hacked and to ask for assistance to reset his password.

He succeeded in regaining access to his account on Oct 12 and uploaded obscene photos and videos on the platform.

The police later tried to access the account as part of its investigation but could not do so. When confronted, Titus admitted that he had changed the password.

The police then warned him not to breach the order again and changed the password of his OnlyFans account.

Low contacted the OnlyFans support desk soon after and was able to regain access of his account.

He uploaded numerous photos and videos, which showed him performing sexual acts.