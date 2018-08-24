Tips to avoid being scammed

Police have some tips on how to guard against falling prey to e-commerce and impersonation scams.

FOR E-COMMERCE SCAMS

• Be extra cautious when you come across bargains that seem too good to be true.

• Always check the seller's track record, and buy only from reputable vendors and sellers.

• If the seller requests advance payment, make sure you use a system that can help withhold your payment from the seller, until you receive the item.

FOR 'CHINESE OFFICIAL' IMPERSONATION SCAMS

• Be wary of calls from people who claim to be officials, especially those from foreign countries.

• Do not give away your personal details, such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers or passport numbers, to strangers over the phone.

• Be suspicious of callers who do not provide enough information about themselves to verify their identity.

• Call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688, if you receive calls from "government officials" asking for payments over the phone.