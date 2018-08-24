Tips to avoid being scammed

Published
31 min ago

Police have some tips on how to guard against falling prey to e-commerce and impersonation scams.

FOR E-COMMERCE SCAMS

• Be extra cautious when you come across bargains that seem too good to be true.

• Always check the seller's track record, and buy only from reputable vendors and sellers.

• If the seller requests advance payment, make sure you use a system that can help withhold your payment from the seller, until you receive the item.

FOR 'CHINESE OFFICIAL' IMPERSONATION SCAMS

• Be wary of calls from people who claim to be officials, especially those from foreign countries.

• Do not give away your personal details, such as bank account numbers, credit card numbers or passport numbers, to strangers over the phone.

• Be suspicious of callers who do not provide enough information about themselves to verify their identity.

• Call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688, if you receive calls from "government officials" asking for payments over the phone.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 24, 2018, with the headline 'Tips to avoid being scammed'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!