Thumb drive inventor and Trek 2000 founder Henn Tan jailed for accounting fraud

SINGAPORE - Henn Tan, founder of the company that invented the thumb drive, was on Tuesday sentenced to a year and four months' jail for committing accounting fraud.

The 66-year-old former chief executive of mainboard-listed Trek 2000 International had pleaded guilty in August to five charges of engaging in conspiracies to falsify accounts, forging documents and cheating external auditors.

Another four similar charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that Tan, who is Singaporean, had conspired between 2006 and 2011 with then-chief financial officer Gurcharan Singh to falsify Trek 2000's financial statements pertaining to licensing income.

Their crimes were kept under wraps for years until Trek's 2000's auditors Ernst & Young (EY) discovered that Tan and his co-accused had cooked the books for financial year 2015.

Tan had realised at the time that the company's performance for financial year 2015 would be dismal and conspired with a few senior officers to inflate revenue and pre-tax operating profit by plucking a US$3.2 million sale from thin air - accompanied with false supporting documents.

When confronted about the transaction, Tan and his co-accused tried to deceive EY that the sale was genuine and the financial statements had been drawn up properly.

EY, however, discovered that the bank documents they had received were forged and began to conduct further audit procedures, including forensic imaging of the laptops and computers of Singh, then-president of regional sales Foo Kok Wah, and former executive director Poo Teng Pin.

It also looked into past transactions and uncovered other fictitious deals in 2013.

Unconvinced by the explanations the accused gave, EY reported the matter to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, stating that it believed Trek 2000's management had made false and misleading statements regarding the US$3.2 million sale. EY later issued a disclaimer of opinion for Trek 2000's financial statements for financial year 2015.

The cases of Foo and Singh are pending, while Poo has been sentenced to nine months' imprisonment.

Seeking a year and seven months' jail for Tan, Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra said the accused's crimes had undermined the integrity of the financial and securities market.

"By manipulating accounts and releasing falsified information, Tan had misled the investing public and undermined the statutory regime that ensures accounts released to the public are safe and reliable," he said.