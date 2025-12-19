Three women found guilty of covering up sexual assault of 2-year-old girl by pre-school cook

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The women cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the pre-schooler.

SINGAPORE - Three women who were senior management of a pre-school have been found guilty of covering up the sexual assault of a two-year-old girl by a cook who worked there.

They cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the pre-schooler , who was one of three toddlers molested by Teo Guan Huat, 61. He had molested the victims, then aged one to two, in a nap room over a period of seven months from May 2023 to November 2023.

On Dec 19, one of the women, 61, was convicted of one count of intentionally omitting information on the sexual assault. She was the principal of the pre-school at the time.

A 49-year old woman, then vice-principal of the pre-school, was convicted of one count of obstruction of justice for deleting video footage of assault.

The 59-year-old former executive director admitted to conspiring with the vice-principal to obstruct the course of justice by deleting the footage.

Another woman, 66, was given a stern warning and granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal in July. She was charged on Feb 21 with intentionally omitting information, along with the three women.

Teo was sentenced to nine years, four months and seven weeks’ jail on Nov 10, after pleading guilty to three molestation charges on Oct 27.

His offence against the two-year-old girl was first discovered on Nov 16, 2023 by the vice-principal, who was reviewing the CCTV footage for an unrelated matter.

The principal and the executive director were then overseas attending a course on protecting children from abuse.

The vice-principal sent the footage to the two women via WhatsApp, and they had a video call to discuss what to do.

The vice-principal, who was supposed to join them overseas for the course, delayed her flight so that she could instruct Teo not to go near the children.

The three women met again on Nov 21, 2023, and decided to raise the matter to the chairwoman of the school’s management committee.

In a meeting on Nov 22, 2023, the vice-principal used her phone to show the CCTV footage, and asked the chairwoman if they should make a police report.

The executive director, 59, pointed out that the pre-school would be implicated if they did so.

She added that the victim was asleep and might not have been affected by Teo’s actions, and suggested that they settle the matter quietly by asking Teo to resign.

The vice-principal said the impact on the victim and parents would be worse if they went to the police. She also said that if she were the mother of the victim, she would rather not know what Teo had done to the child .

The principal broke down during the meeting and said she did not want the children to be withdrawn from the school.

On Nov 23, 2023, the chairwoman said she decided not to bring the matter to the police. She would dismiss Teo and consider the case closed.

The executive director spoke to Teo, who resigned from his job. She also sent a message in a group chat with the principal and vice-principal, which read: “Hopefully and prayerfully the issue is closed and we learn from this.”

The next day, however, the chairwoman had another discussion with the leaders of the school management committee and changed her mind.

She informed the executive director, who told the other two women. The trio decided to resign, as they feared they would not be able to cope with the fallout.

In a separate discussion, the executive director and vice-principal spoke about whether the CCTV footage could be overwritten.

On Nov 26, 2023, the trio met in office to print their resignation letters. The executive director and vice-principal tried to convince the principal to delete the CCTV footage.

Acting on orders from the executive director, the vice-principal reformatted the hard disk of the CCTV.

The chairwoman made a police report on Dec 2, 2023, and Teo was arrested on Dec 4, 2023.

Police officers raided the pre-school on the same day as Teo’s arrest and discovered that all three hard disks of the CCTV had been reformatted.

The footage of Teo’s offence was recovered by the police forensic team.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh sought a jail term of at least two months for the vice-principal, and a jail term of at least three months for the executive director.

She said that both of them had allowed their self-interest to overshadow their legal duty to report abuse.

She added that the perpetrator, Teo, committed the offences against the children because they were unable to report them.

She said: “As adults who had access to the CCTV footage, the accused persons were the only ones in a position to speak out for these voiceless victims by reporting to the police.”

For the principal, DPP Poh sought a fine of at least $8,000 as a deterrent. She noted that the principal, along with the other two women, were more interested in resigning and preserving their positions when they found out about Teo’s crimes.

Teo abused the children by inserting his hands into their nappies, an act he carried out multiple times a week when the teachers were not looking.

The pre-school was handed $26,200 in financial penalties in May 2024 by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and restricted from enrolling new pupils.

The three women will be sentenced on Jan 19, 2026.

For intentionally omitting information, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined, or both.

For engaging in conspiracy to obstruct the course of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.