Three Singaporeans charged over alleged bribery of Indonesian Embassy official

SINGAPORE - Three Singaporeans appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov 21) over their alleged roles in a bribery case linked to an Indonesian Embassy official, involving more than $92,000.

Freelance translator Abdul Aziz Mohamed Hanib, 63, was charged with 19 counts of corruption while insurance agent James Yeo Siew Liang, 47, faces 18 charges for similar offences. Yeo is from AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance, according to an online search on the General Insurance Association of Singapore's website.

A third man, Benjamin Chow Tuck Keong, 55, is a corporate development director of a company that deals with organic products. He faces one charge of abetting Abdul Aziz commit graft.

The trio are accused of committing their offences between late last year and this year.

The Indonesian Embassy official who is allegedly involved in this case is Mr Agus Ramdhany Machjumi - an administrative and technical staff member.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the Indonesian Embassy was not complicit in the corruption offences.

The CPIB added: "There is currently no evidence to suggest that AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance were complicit in the corruption offences. No charges are currently being tendered against them."

The three Singaporeans were unrepresented in court on Wednesday. Abdul Aziz and Yeo were each offered a bail of $50,000.Chow's bail was set at $10,000.

They will be back in court on Dec 17.