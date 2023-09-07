Three people jailed in August for causing three deaths in separate workplace accidents

SINGAPORE - The director of a fish culture farm, a forklift operator, and a quay crane operator were jailed in August for their involvement in three separate fatal workplace accidents.

The three of them were prosecuted under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

Chan Nyok Fong, 54, the sole director of Royal Crown Fishery & Trading, was sentenced to two months’ jail on Aug 2 over the death of her fish farm worker, Myanmar national Ko Ko.

On June 11, 2021, Ko Ko entered a pond in the company’s fish farm at Lim Chu Kang to harvest fish.

While he was pulling a fish net across to the opposite bank of the pond, his co-workers saw him struggling in the water.

He was taken to the hospital after his co-workers pulled him out of the pond, but subsequently passed away.

MOM said the company did not have a methodology or risk assessment for harvesting fish from the ponds.

Life jackets and buoys were also not properly maintained, and neither were they accessible or appropriately utilised.

The company also did not have emergency procedures for such incidents. Ko Ko’s co-workers were not trained to perform first aid or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

As the company’s sole director, Chan was responsible for ensuring that appropriate safety measures were in place, but she did not do so.

“Instead, she had left the safe work procedures to the discretion of the workers,” said MOM.

In another case, Alagappan Ganesan, a 25-year-old forklift operator employed by Asiabuild Construction, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail on Aug 15.

On July 7, 2022, Ganesan was operating a forklift in a multi-storey carpark at Keat Hong Link, while two other workers were performing cable laying works.

One of the workers, Kunjappa Makesh, attempted to throw a cable over the forklift, to prevent the machine from running over the cable. But the cable landed on the forklift’s rear.

Makesh climbed onto the rear of the forklift when Ganesan started to reverse it. Makesh was caught between the machine’s overhead guard and a beam, and died after being taken to hospital.