Three people fined over bribes given to then SBS Transit senior engineers

SINGAPORE - Three people from different companies were fined on Tuesday in graft cases linked to at least one of two then senior engineers of SBS Transit (SBST).

Poh Beng Chye, 59, was fined $15,800 over bribes given to the two engineers, Tan Hoon Gee, 46, and Lau Yuen Fai, 60.

The sole proprietor of machinery spare parts supplier Clear Cut Engineering (CCE) at the time of the offences had pleaded guilty to three graft charges.

Meanwhile, Lim Tong Keong, 58, who was then the owner of consultancy firm LTK Engineering Services, was fined $13,800 on Tuesday over two graft charges linked to Tan.

A third offender, Wang Hairu, 51, was fined $14,200 after she pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption, also involving Tan.

At the time of the offences, she was a director at electronic component supplier VT Global Marine Engineering.

The cases involving Tan and Lau are pending.

In an earlier statement, SBST‘s vice-president (special grade) of customer experience and communications, Ms Grace Wu, said that the pair are no longer working for the company.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng told the court on Tuesday that Poh and Lau were friends.

On Lau’s recommendation, CCE was appointed as an approved SBST vendor some time in 2007 or 2008.

The DPP said that on May 12, 2021, Lau approached Poh for a $1,000 loan.

The prosecutor added: “(Poh) knew that Lau would have difficulty repaying the loan of $1,000 to him... (Poh) also knew that it was ‘wrong’ for him to be extending a loan to Lau as CCE was a vendor of SBST.

“Nonetheless, (Poh) agreed to extend the loan of $1,000 to Lau as he knew that by virtue of Lau’s position as a senior engineer in SBST, Lau would be in a position to continue to engage and refer jobs to CCE.”

The prosecutor said that further investigations revealed that between May 13, 2019, and May 12, 2021, Poh had extended loans totalling $2,050 to Lau.

DPP Ng told the court that in exchange for the loans, Lau had engaged CCE to carry out jobs for SBST on at least 28 occasions between May 27, 2019, and May 17, 2021.

“Save for a partial payment of an unspecified amount in 2019, Lau did not make any further repayment of the loans,” said the prosecutor.