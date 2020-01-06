Three new Senior Counsel appointed, including MP Murali Pillai

SINGAPORE - A Member of Parliament (MP), a council member of the Law Society of Singapore, and a public prosecutor are the newly minted Senior Counsel this year.

Mr K. Muralidharan Pillai (better known as Murali Pillai), Mr Jason Chan of Allen & Gledhill LLP, and Mr Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir of the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), were appointed as Senior Counsel by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the opening ceremony of the new legal year on Monday (Jan 6).

They join an elite group of lawyers recognised for possessing an outstanding ability as advocates, extensive knowledge of the law and the highest professional standing.

These lawyers have the right to suffix their names with the initials "SC".

With the three new appointments, Singapore now has 88 Senior Counsel since the introduction of the Senior Counsel scheme in 1997.

Mr Murali, MP for Bukit Batok SMC, is an equity partner with law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP.

Among other cases, he had acted for former MP Choo Wee Khiang, who was charged with criminal breach of trust as president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association and eventually acquitted.

Mr Chan, a former prosecutor and judicial officer, is currently a partner in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution department of Allen & Gledhill LLP.

He is also a council member of the Law Society of Singapore, and has conducted classes at the law faculty of the National University of Singapore since 2003.

Mr Faizal is currently a Deputy Chief Prosecutor and Senior State Counsel at the AGC.

He also serves on the Appeals Board of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), where he presides over appeals against decisions heard in the Syariah Court.

The three Senior Counsel attributed their achievement to having excellent mentorship and the support of their colleagues. They also had words for aspiring legal professionals.

"The advice I have for young lawyers is to combine legal work with community service," Mr Murali said.

"This combination will allow them to have empathy for their clients, particularly the individuals that they represent."



Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon (top, centre) leading the opening of the legal year 2020 at the Supreme Court. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





Mr Faizal also echoed the emphasis on serving society.

"You actually have to be motivated about making a difference for the particular individual or for some other members of society," he stated.

"Otherwise, given the hours you have to dedicate to practice, you will ultimately burn out."

Mr Chan agreed, noting that it is difficult for young lawyers to see the rewards from legal practice.

"But as you get older, those rewards become more apparent. So do not give up - stay the course," he said.