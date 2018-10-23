Three months' jail for man who assaulted Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng

SINGAPORE - A man with a history of drug abuse was sentenced to three months' jail on Tuesday (Oct 23) for assaulting Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng.

Mohammad Ameen Mohamed Maideen, 32, who is unemployed, committed the offence during a Meet-the-People Session at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2, at around 10pm on April 16.

A video of the incident was played in court on Tuesday and it showed Ameen walking towards Dr Tan before grabbing the MP's neck with his left hand.

He then shoved Dr Tan against a wall and rained blows on him before being stopped by onlookers. Dr Tan is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs as well as Trade and Industry.

Ameen, who was unrepresented, told the court that he was "under depression" when he committed the offence.

He asked the court for his sentence to be deferred as he had to settle some personal matters.

Now out on bail of $8,000, Ameen was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Nov 7 to begin serving his sentence.

For committing assault, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.