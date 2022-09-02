Three men to be charged for selling bank account details to scammers

SINGAPORE - After responding to an online post which promised him fast cash in exchange for a bank account, he allegedly gave an unknown person who offered him $900 his ATM card with the personal identification number, the password for his bank account, and a prepaid SIM card.

The 33-year-old will be charged on Friday (Sept 2) with assisting another person to control the benefits of criminal conduct.

He is among three men who will be charged for allegedly selling their bank account details that ended up being used to launder at least $370,000 derived from various scams involving at least eight victims, said the police in a release on Thursday (Sept 1).

One of them, a 22-year-old, had allegedly responded to a Facebook post in November last year promising fast cash if he agreed to rent out his bank account.

He was contacted by an unknown person who offered him RM1,600 a month in return for his bank account.

The man allegedly provided the person the Internet-banking login username, password and one-time password of his bank account.

He will be charged with abetting unknown persons to gain unauthorised access to the bank's computer system.

A 19-year-old also faces a similar charge.

He had allegedly made a deal with an unknown person over Telegram to open bank accounts and hand over control of them in return for money.

He also faces a cheating charge, after allegedly conning banks into opening two accounts and subsequently handing over the internet-banking login username, password and one-time password of both accounts to the unknown person.

The police said it takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Said the police: "To avoid being an accomplice in these crimes, members of the public should always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy pay-outs for the use of their bank accounts, or for allowing their personal accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others.

"Remember that you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."