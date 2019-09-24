3 men to be charged after allegedly abusing transport workers in separate cases

SINGAPORE - Three men are expected to be charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 25) after they allegedly abused transport workers in separate cases, the police said on Tuesday.

Two of them are believed to have assaulted and hurled vulgarities at a taxi driver and a Grab driver, while the third man allegedly assaulted a bus captain in a bus.

In the first case, a 38-year-old man is expected to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive language against a public service worker after he supposedly verbally abused and physically attacked a taxi driver in September last year.

In the second case, which happened in April, a dispute broke out between a 39-year-old man and a Grab driver near Geylang, ending in the driver suffering a nasal bone fracture. The 39-year-old man is slated to be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.

In the third case, a 67-year-old man allegedly assaulted a bus captain in a bus along Still Road South in July. He is expected to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt.

In its statement, the police said it has zero tolerance towards acts of violence against transport workers who are carrying out their duties.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and be fined or caned.

Anyone convicted for intentional harassment can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of using abusive language against a public service worker can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both.