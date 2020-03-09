Three men, including former doctor at SGH, plead guilty to filming men in toilets

SINGAPORE - Three men, including a former doctor at Singapore General Hospital, pleaded guilty on Monday (March 9) in separate cases to taking video clips of men in toilets.

Jerry Christian Nagaputra, an Indonesian national and Singapore permanent resident, no longer works for MOH Holdings as of Oct 25 last year and his name was not on the list of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore on Monday.

In another case, the offender is Seow Jia Chun, a full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force when he committed his offences. Court documents did not state if the corporal has since completed his national service.

The third person who pleaded guilty is Lau Jun Wei, currently an NSF. It was not stated where he is serving.

Nagaputra, 31, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Films Act after he recorded multiple videos of men using urinals in February last year.

Twenty other similar charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao said that on Feb 9 last year, Nagaputra went to a men's toilet at Ngee Ann City shopping mall and filmed an unknown man who was then using a urinal.

Two days later, he went to a men's toilet at Bugis Junction shopping centre and stood beside a 27-year-old man at a urinal.

The court heard that Nagaputra had a mobile phone in his left hand with its camera facing the younger man's private parts.

The man later confronted Nagaputra, who claimed that he only had photographs of food on the device.

DPP Foo told District Judge May Mesenas: "However, while the accused was scrolling through his photographs, the complainant noticed an image of a urinal... and requested to check the phone himself. The accused complied."

The complainant then found on the phone of the accused videos of men urinating, DPP Foo said.

"The accused then tried to delete the films and flee the scene, but was stopped by the complainant and other passers-by," he added.

The younger man then alerted the police.

On Monday, defence lawyer Lee Teck Leng said that his client "resorted to filming men urinating as a dysfunctional method of coping with his adjustment disorder resulting from his multiple stressors".

Judge Mesenas has called for a report to assess Nagaputra's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO). Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment for their mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Separately, Seow, 23, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and harassment.

The court heard that he was in a toilet at his workplace on Oct 29, 2018, when he heard somebody entering an adjacent cubicle.

Details about his workplace cannot be revealed because of a gag order to protect his victim's identity.

Seow then stood on a toilet bowl and used his mobile phone to record a video of his colleague. The 22-year-old man looked up and saw the device.

The victim later confronted Seow before reporting matter to the latter's supervisor.

In the third case, Lau, 20, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and two counts of criminal trespass.

Lau had targeted his victims at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the court heard.

He was not an NTU student, but had gone to the university on Feb 24 last year to hang out with a friend. He went to a toilet at around 5.20pm and heard the sound of somebody showering.

Lau then placed his mobile phone at the top of a cubicle door to take two pictures and a video of a man who was in the nude at the time.

Lau returned to the university on April 21 last year and committed a similar offence. The second victim's friend spotted him doing so and confronted him. The victim was also notified and he reported the incident to the police.

Seow and Lau, both Singaporeans, were each offered bail of $5,000 on Monday. The district judges handling their respective cases also called for reports to assess if both are suitable for probation.

All three men will be sentenced on April 6.

For each charge under the Films Act, Nagaputra can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $40,000.

For each criminal trespass charge, offenders can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

Those convicted of harassment can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.