Three men accused of corruption, forgery offences linked to sales of software services

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All three men face six charges each under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and another four forgery charges each.

SINGAPORE – Three men were charged in court on March 18 over alleged corruption and forgery offences linked to sales of proprietary software services.

They are Ng Tung Ping, 43, a sales manager employed by software firm Zoho Corporation, Dominic Phan Loong Siang, 45, a former director of IT services and consulting firm Zoaster and Reeve Lui Oi Yin Alix, 35, who was a director at Zoaster.

All three men face six charges each under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and another four forgery charges each.

Between October 2022 and April 2023, Phan and Lui allegedly conspired on six separate occasions to give Ng $53,500 in bribes as inducements to advance Zoaster’s business interests with Zoho, involving the sale of proprietary software services.

From February to April 2023 , Ng, Phan and Lui are accused of conspiring to create four false invoices to support claims that work had been carried out for lifestyle company Loverrella when no such work was performed.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Ng was the director and shareholder of Loverrella and that the false invoices were intended to conceal the alleged bribes that Phan and Lui had given to Ng.

On March 18, Ng indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charges. Phan and Lui did not indicate a plea.

Their cases will be heard in court again on April 14.

CPIB said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

“Organisations are strongly advised to put in place robust financial procedures, in areas such as procurement, to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their rogue employees,” the agency added.

Those convicted of corruption can jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

If found guilty of forgery, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.