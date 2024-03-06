Three arrested for allegedly helping four people sneak into Taylor Swift concert

Two men and two women, aged between 21 and 25, are also being investigated for criminal trespass. PHOTO: ST FILE
Wong Shiying
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 05:27 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 05:15 PM

SINGAPORE – Three men have been arrested for allegedly helping four others sneak into a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert here on March 4 without tickets.

Two men and two women, aged between 21 and 25, are also being investigated for criminal trespass. 

Yang Chenguang, 29, and Li Xiao Wei, 45, both Chinese nationals, were charged in court on March 6 over allegedly helping three of the trespassers.

Yang is accused of speaking to a security guard stationed at an entrance at the Singapore Sports Hub to cause a distraction, while Li held on to a turnstile to allow Shangguan Linmo, Hu Zhijun and Yang Junhao in.

Yang and Li will be remanded for investigations and return to court on March 13. The third man has yet to be charged. 

Kallang Alive Sport Management, which manages Singapore Sports Hub, said security staff had detained several people who attempted to trespass into the National Stadium on March 4.

The security team and the authorities were able to close in on the trespassers with the help of patrons who came forward with their observations.

If convicted of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

