Third man jailed over plan to help businessman allegedly linked to $1.2b fraud case flee S'pore

SINGAPORE - A man was jailed on Tuesday (April 26) after he admitted to his role in a plan to help Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman allegedly linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - unlawfully flee the country.

On Tuesday, Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, pleaded guilty to one count each of engaging in a conspiracy with two accomplices to obstruct the course of justice and an unrelated charge under the Remote Gambling Act.

He was sentenced to a year's jail and a fine of $60,000.

Ding will have to spend an additional eight weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.

He is the third person to be dealt with over the escape plan.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers found out about the plan during a separate investigation into unrelated gambling offences.

The authorities then took immediate steps to stop the escape bid.

One of Ding's accomplices, Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 32, was sentenced to three months' jail in March this year over his role in the escape bid.

In January this year, the other accomplice Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37, was sentenced to 11 months' jail and a fine of $20,000 after he pleaded guilty to a similar charge and an offence linked to unlawful gambling activities.

Ng, 35, the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors of at least $1.2 billion.

He was charged in court on March 22 last year and his case is still pending.

In April last year, Phang heard rumours that the boss of "Envy car shop" wanted to abscond from Singapore and that a "hefty financial reward" was offered to those who could facilitate the escape bid.

Phang also suspected that the "boss" in question was Ng.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said that Phang then instructed Oey to check if he could help "someone" unlawfully leave Singapore for Malaysia.

He also offered Oey a reward of between $50,000 and $100,000. Oey agreed to be part of the plan, the court heard.