Third man jailed over plan to help businessman allegedly linked to $1.2b fraud case flee S'pore

SINGAPORE - A man was jailed on Tuesday (April 26) after he admitted to his role in a plan to help Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman allegedly linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - unlawfully flee the country.
On Tuesday, Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, pleaded guilty to one count each of engaging in a conspiracy with two accomplices to obstruct the course of justice and an unrelated charge under the Remote Gambling Act.
He was sentenced to a year's jail and a fine of $60,000.
Ding will have to spend an additional eight weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.
He is the third person to be dealt with over the escape plan.
In an earlier statement, the police said that officers found out about the plan during a separate investigation into unrelated gambling offences.
The authorities then took immediate steps to stop the escape bid.
One of Ding's accomplices, Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 32, was sentenced to three months' jail in March this year over his role in the escape bid.
In January this year, the other accomplice Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37, was sentenced to 11 months' jail and a fine of $20,000 after he pleaded guilty to a similar charge and an offence linked to unlawful gambling activities.
Ng, 35, the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors of at least $1.2 billion.
He was charged in court on March 22 last year and his case is still pending.
In April last year, Phang heard rumours that the boss of "Envy car shop" wanted to abscond from Singapore and that a "hefty financial reward" was offered to those who could facilitate the escape bid.
Phang also suspected that the "boss" in question was Ng.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Matthew Choo said that Phang then instructed Oey to check if he could help "someone" unlawfully leave Singapore for Malaysia.
He also offered Oey a reward of between $50,000 and $100,000. Oey agreed to be part of the plan, the court heard.
Oey then called Ding who agreed to help him find a way to illegally transport a person from Singapore to Malaysia.
DPP Choo added: "The accused (Ding) contacted his friend, whom he calls 'Ah Lee', based in Malaysia, on whether the latter was able to help an unknown subject abscond to Malaysia.
"The accused informed Ah Lee that the reward was $500,000. Ah Lee suggested to transport the subject via boat from Pulau Tekong to Malaysia."
Ding rejected this suggestion as Pulau Tekong is a restricted area. Ah Lee then told him that he would explore other modes of transportation.
When he did not hear from Ah Lee, Ding contacted another Malaysia-based friend, known only as "Ah Seng" and asked him the same question.
The prosecutor said: "The accused was informed by Ah Seng that the security at the land checkpoints in Malaysia is very tight. Ah Seng suggested ferrying the subject via boat to Malaysia through Batam (in Indonesia).
"The accused accepted Ah Seng's suggestion and informed Oey that he found someone who suggested leaving by boat from Singapore to Batam, and then from Batam to Malaysia."
Oey later told Phang that Ding managed to find someone who could transport Ng to Malaysia. Oey also asked Phang to check with Ng on the arrangement.
Phang later told Oey that he could not contact Ng. Oey then contacted Ding and told him that there was no response from Ng about their proposal.
None of the three men managed to contact Ng to tell him about the plan, the court heard.
The police later found out about it and the offenders were charged in court last year.
Separately, in 2017, Ding got to know a man identified as "Ah Pui", who operated an illegal remote gambling service.
Ah Pui roped in Ding and offered to pay him $1,000 in cash per month.
As Ah Pui's agent, Ding was tasked to collect bets and distribute prizes to people such as punters.
Between 2017 and June last year, Ding earned around $54,000.
Within that time, he met Ng Hong Nam, 59, also known as "Tiger" and asked if he wanted to be an agent for Ah Pui. Ng accepted the offer.
Ng was arrested in June last year and $13,400 was seized from him.