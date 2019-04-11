Thief who stole car with $23.5k worth of valuables from East Coast Park nabbed three days later in Geylang

SINGAPORE - A car containing valuables worth about $23,500 was stolen from an East Coast Park carpark on Sunday evening (April 7).

The 31-year-old alleged thief was arrested three days later in Lorong 8 Geylang by officers from Bedok Police Division.

Police said on Thursday that they had first received a report at about 6.55pm that a car parked at an East Coast Park carpark had been stolen.

There were several bags and valuables worth up to $23,500 inside it.

While the vehicle was later found at another carpark at the Park, the bags and valuables were missing.

Through ground inquiries and investigations, the police identified the suspected thief and arrested him on Wednesday. Several bags and valuables were recovered.

If convicted of theft of motor vehicle, the suspect could be jailed up to seven years and fined. If found guilty of theft, he could be fined or jailed up to three years, or both.

Related Story Cars with keyless entry system are easy theft targets

In their statement, the police advised all car owners to park in well-lit areas and lock all doors and windows when the vehicle is parked - even if only for a short while.

They also suggested removing CashCards and other valuables before leaving the vehicle, and installing an anti-theft alarm system.