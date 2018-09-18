Thai national fined $6,000 for defaulting on national service obligations in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A Thai national who was registered as a Singaporean when he was a year old, but had lived his whole life in Thailand, was fined $6,000 on Tuesday (Sept 18) for defaulting on his national service obligations here.

Application engineer Ekawit Tangtrakarn, 24, committed the enlistment offence before he ceased being a Singaporean on his 22nd birthday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir told the court that according to the Ministry of Defence, this was the first time a defaulter has returned to Singapore to face his charge after being no longer eligible to do NS, due to being neither a Singaporean nor a permanent resident.

On Aug 28, Ekawit pleaded guilty to an offence under the Enlistment Act after he remained outside Singapore without a valid exit permit for 5½ years.

DPP Mansoor said Ekawit had surrendered voluntarily and that one of the reasons for his return was to avoid any trouble should he need to travel to Singapore.

Ekawit's Singaporean mother, Madam Genevieve Lim, gave birth to him in Thailand in 1993 and he was registered as a Singapore citizen a year later. He has a Thai father.

Madam Lim later discussed her son's NS obligations with Singapore's Central Manpower Base.

On Aug 7, 2006, she e-mailed the CPMB asking for her son to be deferred from NS until he turned 21. In October that year, the CMPB wrote to Madam Lim in Bangkok, telling her that it was unable to grant her request.

A year later, it sent her a letter stating that a boy aged between 13 and 16½ years old has to apply for an exit permit if he intends to travel or remain outside Singapore for three months or longer.

If he intended to remain outside Singapore for two years or longer, his parents would need to furnish a bond in the form of a bank guarantee for a minimum sum of $75,000 or 50 per cent of their combined annual gross income for the preceding year - whichever is higher.

Madam Lim replied on Oct 22, 2007, that she did not have enough money for the bond. The CMPB continued communicating with Madam Lim after this and in November 2014, it sent her an e-mail informing her that her son had committed offences under the Enlistment Act.

Ekawit ceased to be a Singapore citizen on Oct 17, 2015, as he had failed to take the Oath of Renunciation, Allegiance and Loyalty (Oral) within 12 months after he turned 21.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, minors who are Singapore citizens by descent/registration must take the Oral within 12 months on reaching 21 years old to remain as Singapore citizens.

Ekawit obtained his degree at Bangkok's Thammasat University in May 2016 before returning to Singapore two months later.

He completed his three-year national service obligations with the Royal Thai Army.