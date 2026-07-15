Teens who died from consuming drugs made methamphetamine pills, inhaled drug: Coroner

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Both teens were found to have fatal levels of methamphetamine in their bodies, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said in his findings on July 15.

SINGAPORE – The two teenagers who died after using Ice, or methamphetamine, had made their own meth pills and also inhaled the drug.

Both were found to have fatal levels of methamphetamine in their bodies, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said in his findings on July 15.

The ages of the teens cannot be reported, as a gag order has been imposed on all details that could identify them, including their names and any addresses involved.

The court heard that the two teens had been communicating on Telegram about illicit substances since Jan 29, 2025, two days before their deaths.

It was unclear how the two became acquainted, but they were not in a relationship, said the state coroner.

The young man, who smoked and vaped, told the young woman that he had previously consumed Kpods. The young woman said she had tried Ecstasy before.

They made plans to smoke weed together, and the young man said he would buy it from a friend.

However, their plans fell through because the man did not manage to get the drug.

On Jan 30, 2025, the man went to his friend’s house for a Chinese New Year gathering. He left sometime between 10pm and 11pm, and went home.

At about 3am on Jan 31, 2025, he texted the woman, saying he had gambled and lost a lot of money.

He then wrote in a subsequent message: “Let’s do some meth lol”.

The woman replied that she would read up on the drug online.

The conversation continued with the pair discussing how they should consume methamphetamine.

While the woman waited for her parents to fall asleep so that she could leave her house, the man filled four empty pill capsules with methamphetamine.

At about 4.40am, the woman said she was leaving her residence, and the man booked her a private-hire vehicle to his home.

She arrived at his house at about 5.15am and they went to his bedroom.

At about 5.30am, the man’s domestic helper, whose bedroom was directly below his, said she heard chairs being dragged around.

The man’s brother, who returned home at about 2pm that day, noticed a pair of women’s shoes outside their home.

He peeked into the man’s bedroom and noticed women’s undergarments on the floor. Wanting to give his brother some privacy, he closed the bedroom door and returned to his own room.

The brother later left the house and returned at about 3.30pm. He noticed that the woman’s shoes were still in the same spot.

He went into the man’s room at about 4.45pm and saw him lying on the floor in his underwear. His body appeared dark and was cold to the touch.

The brother called the Singapore Civil Defence Force, while the helper alerted the man’s other brother, who began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

While in the room, they heard someone crying in the toilet. They later found the woman sitting on the toilet floor in an undressed state. They tried to speak to her, but she did not respond.

Paramedics arrived at the house at about 5pm. They checked the man’s vital signs and pronounced him dead at 5.01pm. His death was reported to the police.

The man’s brothers later told the paramedic that there was a woman in the toilet. The paramedic examined her and noticed that her blood pressure was low and that there were bruises on her body.

The woman was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was intubated and given medication. She died at 10.45pm on the same day.

Police officers who went to the man’s home found two small storage bags containing a white substance on a poker table in his bedroom, along with a blister pack of pills. Four pills had been removed from the blister pack.

There were also a digital weighing scale and a handbag believed to belong to the woman.

The state coroner said forensic analysis of the man’s phone revealed a video of him and the woman in his bedroom, showing them inhaling methamphetamine and acting in a manic manner.

The man’s blunt force injuries were likely due to a fall or impact with furniture in his bedroom, as the effects of the drugs resulted in uncoordinated movements.

The state coroner said there was no evidence that both of them had taken methamphetamine to end their lives, adding that he accepted the police’s conclusions that there was no foul play involved.

“(This) serves as a stark reminder of the danger of consuming illicit substances. This was a case of experimentation with drugs that tragically took the lives of two teenagers,” he said.

He also expressed his condolences to the family members of the two teens, who attended the hearing.

In its annual statistics released on Feb 10, the Central Narcotics Bureau said there were more young and new drug abusers arrested in 2025.

Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, half were below the age of 30.

The number of new drug abusers below the age of 20 arrested by CNB increased by 22 per cent from 2024.