Teenager pleads guilty to sexually assaulting his own sister twice

SINGAPORE - A father of three had to report his own teenage son to the police after learning that he had tried to rape his own sister, who was only eight when he first sexually assaulted her in 2020.

It later emerged that the boy, now 17, had attacked her a second time in 2022.

On Monday, the teenager pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted rape and attempted sexual penetration. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

The siblings were living with their brother, parents and paternal grandmother in the same flat when the attacks took place.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adelle Tai said that in June 2020, the teenager was playing a game in the victim’s bedroom, while she was watching videos on her mobile phone, when he tried to rape her.

She was confused, and did not put up any resistance. After the incident, he took photos of her body parts.

Although he deleted them, he told a friend about the images two months after the incident. The teenager also told his friend that he wanted to have sex with his younger sister.

Some time between Feb 5 and July 27, 2022, he attacked her again while they were alone at home with their older brother.

The offender was in his sister’s bedroom when he tried but failed to sexually penetrate the girl, who was then between nine and 10 years old.

The DPP said their mother, who had walked in on them, questioned the boy when she saw them in a compromising position.

“The accused lied to his mother that he was helping the victim check her (private parts) as she was in pain.

“The siblings’ mother believed him and told the accused not to do such a thing again,” added the DPP.

His offences came to light that year when the teenager’s friend told the offender’s school teachers about the incident in 2020.