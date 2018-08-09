Teenager arrested for loan shark harassment after setting HDB flat door on fire

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 8) for his suspected involvement in loan shark harassment involving a fire.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that they were alerted to a fire at a Housing Board flat in Block 401 Jurong West Street 42 on Wednesday.

The door of the unit had been set on fire. A 51-year-old man who stays above the unit suffered burns on both his hands when he tried to put out the fire.

He then ran down the staircase to escape and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police were able to establish the suspect's identity through ground inquiries and arrested him in Jurong West Street 42.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for unlicensed moneylending harassment, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and be liable to six to 12 strokes of the cane.

Police advised members of the public to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the National Crime Prevention Council's "X Ah Long" hotline on 1800-924-5664 or the police on 999 if they suspect that someone they know could be involved in loan sharking activities.