Teenager arrested for at least 20 BTS and Monsta X e-commerce scams involving $1,200

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old girl has been arrested by the police for her suspected involvement in at least 20 e-commerce scams selling BTS and Monsta X concert merchandise.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday (April 16) that between September and December last year, they received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online Carousell seller who was selling concert merchandise of the two Korean boybands.

After the victims made payment via bank transfer, some allegedly did not receive the items while others received counterfeit ones, said the police.

During follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the teenager and arrested her on Monday.

She is believed to be involved in at least 20 cases of such scams and cheated a total of $1,200 from her victims.

She is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

