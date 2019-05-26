Teenager allegedly sets fire to sofa at Pasir Ris HDB lift lobby; police investigating

SINGAPORE - A teenager is being investigated by the police for allegedly setting fire to a sofa at the lift lobby of a block of Housing Board flats in Pasir Ris.

The police said in a statement early on Sunday (May 26) that the 15-year-old boy was suspected to be involved in a case of mischief by fire.

On Friday at 5pm, the police were alerted to the fire at the lift lobby on the seventh storey of Block 560 Pasir Ris Street 51.

No one was injured.

Through ground enquiries and the help of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the teenager.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the boy was believed to have set a sofa on fire at the lift lobby.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone convicted for mischief by fire with the intent to damage property may be jailed up to seven years. A fine may also be imposed.