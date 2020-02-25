Teenager admits molesting three women, including two in their 70s

SINGAPORE - In just one day, a teenage boy went to different blocks in the same neighbourhood and molested three women, including two in their 70s.

Malaysian Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, 17, pleaded guilty in a district court on Tuesday (Feb 25) to three counts of molestation.

Around 6.15pm on Dec 16 last year, he went to a block of flats in Bendemeer and entered the same lift as his first victim, a 49-year-old woman.

As she was stepping out when the doors opened, Khamalhan touched her buttocks with his left hand.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan told district judge Ong Chin Rhu: "The first victim felt angry, shocked and scared, thus she did not report the matter to the police immediately."

Later that same day, around 7pm, Khamalhan went to a nearby block in Whampoa and saw a 79-year-old woman standing along a corridor outside her home.

He approached her while she was squatting down to prune some plants and asked the woman if her son had gone to work.

After she replied that her son was not home, Khamalhan touched her private parts and fled.

The woman then called the police on her mobile phone.

The teenager stuck for the third time that evening when he went to another block in Bendemeer around 11.20pm.

He entered the same lift as his victim, a 73-year-old woman, and grabbed her left breast as she was walking out.

DPP Tan said: "The third victim felt scared. She was unable to confront the accused because she is unable to speak English."

Meanwhile, the first victim told a 65-year-old man what had happened to her and he alerted the police the next day.

Court documents did not state how the man was related to her.

It was not mentioned in court how the law finally caught up with Khamalhan but he was charged in court with multiple molestation charges later that month.

The teenager is now in remand. On Tuesday, defence lawyer Foo Ho Chew from HC Law Practice told the court that his client had been assaulted by a fellow inmate.

Judge Ong then advised Khamalhan to lodge a police report.

She also called for a report to assess his suitability for reformative training. Offenders given reformative training are detained at a centre where they follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Khamalhan will be sentenced on March 3.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and be fined or caned for each charge.