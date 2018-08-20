Teenage e-scooter rider who collided with 5-year-old girl fined $2,000

SINGAPORE - A teenage e-scooter rider was in a rush to get to his destination when he attempted to weave between a man and his five-year-old daughter who were walking along a sheltered walkway.

Cao Jiahan, 18, managed to avoid the father, but collided with the girl, leaving her with abrasions on her limbs and a bruise on her forehead.

The Chinese national student was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to causing hurt by a negligent act on Monday (Aug 20).

The court heard that Cao was riding his e-scooter along a sheltered walkway outside Sembawang MRT station at about 2pm on May 8, when he approached Mr Mouzzammil Poovanitheruvath Maliyekal, 43, and his daughter from behind.

The student was in a rush and sounded his bell to alert them of his presence, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Darshini Ramiah.

He then tried to ride past them, but collided with the girl Maryam Mouzzammil, causing her to fall.

Mr Mouzzammil then rushed to help his daughter, while Cao dismounted from his e-scooter and apologised to him.

Cao then asked SMRT staff for help, and accompanied the girl to Healthwerkz Medical Centre at the MRT station for treatment.

Later that day, Mr Mouzzammil took Maryam to Yishun Polyclinic for further treatment.

The total cost of the medical expenses was $98.90, which was paid for by Cao, said the DPP.