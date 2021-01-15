Teen who took part in Special Olympics given reformative training for sex offences

SINGAPORE - An intellectually disabled teenager who took part in the Special Olympics World Games 2019 was sentenced to reformative training on Friday (Jan 15) over a string of sexual offences, including trying to spy on a woman in the toilet.

The 18-year-old attempted to peep at the psychologist at his school and molested a teenage girl.

While awaiting sentencing, he committed more offences such as telling a member of staff at his former school that he wanted to "make sex" with her.

The teen, who cannot be named due to gag orders to protect his victims' identities, will be detained for at least six months at a centre where he will receive counselling and vocational training.

He took part in the games in Abu Dhabi in March 2019 although details cannot be revealed as they could breach the orders.

His string of offences began in 2018 when he was caught performing a sexual act in front of a 25-year-old woman at a block of flats in Taman Jurong. In May 2019, he was spotted running around nude at a multi-storey carpark in nearby Tah Ching Road. And five months later, the teenager molested a 19-year-old girl near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 6 before trying to peep at the psychologist on Jan 30 last year.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count each of attempting to commit voyeurism, molestation, appearing nude in a public place and performing an obscene act in front of a woman.

But while awaiting sentencing in June, the teenager twice called the main office line of his former school and told a woman working there that he wanted to "make sex" with her. Although he did not use his own name, his phone number was subsequently traced.

The teenager also rubbed his private parts over his clothing in front of the same woman on June 16 after calling out to her as she walked along a sheltered walkway. He pleaded guilty in October to two charges of insulting a woman's modesty and one count of performing an obscene act in public.

District Judge May Mesenas handed him the reformative training sentence on Friday.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, the teenager could have been jailed for up to a year, fined or both. He could also have been jailed for up to three months, fined or both for committing an obscene act in public.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or any combination of the three.