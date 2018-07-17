Family of woman hurt after being hit by e-scooter rider grappling with her daily care

SINGAPORE - A polytechnic student's sentencing on Tuesday (July 17) for hitting a pedestrian while riding his e-scooter may mark the close of a chapter for him, but Madam Ang Liu Kiow's story continues.

The 55-year-old was at a bus stop in Pasir Ris when Nicholas Ting Nai Jie, 19, knocked into her in September 2016, leaving her with severe brain injuries.

On Tuesday, Ting was given a two-week short detention order. This means he will serve a stint behind bars but will not have a criminal record after he is released. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

But for Madam Ang's family, who were not present at the sentencing, the outcome means little as they continue to grapple daily with her condition, which is improving slightly.

Her husband, Mr Leong Loon Wah, 55, said of the detention order: "It is only for two weeks, while I have to take care of her indefinitely."

Speaking to The Straits Times in Mandarin on Tuesday (July 17), he added with a sigh: "There's nothing much I feel about the sentencing, the incident has already happened and we are suffering. There's nothing we can change."

Mr Leong said his wife has been making slight progress in her recovery after the collision left her in a month-long coma with severe head injuries.

Her right hand was previously limp due to a stroke from the head injuries but now she can wriggle her fingers, he said.

She can also walk with less help now, although for only short distances in the house, as well as perform simple activities with her left hand such as brushing her teeth and feeding herself.

Mr Leong added: "She still can't really express herself but now we understand better what she wants, for example, when she wants us to close the curtains or tell us the food is not to her liking."

But the monthly expenses of about $2,000 still take a heavy toll on Mr Leong and the family. These include paying for his wife's medicine and therapy bills, the maid's salary and his younger son's polytechnic education.

He works as an odd-job labourer at a cold-room company and supplements this with a part-time administrative job, bringing in about $2,500 monthly. He has been dipping into his savings to top up any deficits.

The couple, who marked 30 years of marriage on May 8, have three children - a 28-year-old daughter in university, a 24-year-old son who graduated last year (2017) with a degree in business administration from Nanyang Technological University, and an 18-year-old son.

The elder son, Wilson, is still looking for a full-time job while working part time as a range instructor at Certis Cisco. He said life goes on as usual after the sentencing, adding he did not feel much about the sentence.

"My father says he can manage the finances, while my sister and I take care of our own expenses," he said.

There remain glimpses of the family life the Leongs used to have. On June 28, they celebrated Madam Ang's birthday at Din Tai Fung restaurant in Bedok Mall as her favourite food is Chinese cuisine.

"It's usually hard to get her out of the house," said Mr Leong. "But this time I told her it's her birthday and her children are celebrating for her. She didn't say anything, but I could tell she was happy."