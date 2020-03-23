Teen who took part in Special Olympics 2019 admits to sex offences, including molestation

SINGAPORE - An intellectually disabled youth who took part in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi last March has pleaded guilty to sexual offences, including attempting to peep at a psychologist at his special education school when she was in a toilet.

The 17-year-old offender cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the psychologist's identity.

Details about the school and his sporting event during last year's games also cannot be revealed as doing so could breach the gag order.

The teenager pleaded guilty on Monday (March 23) to one count of attempting to commit voyeurism.

He had earlier admitted to one count each of molestation, appearing nude in a public place and performing an obscene act in front of another woman.

On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said that the teenager was in school on Jan 30 this year and spotted the psychologist entering a toilet off a corridor at around 11.15am.

He then bent down to peep though the horizontal slats of the toilet door as he wanted to see her private parts.

The DPP added: "The accused moved around the horizontal slats to try and locate the angle that would afford him the best view. The victim... saw someone looking in through the horizontal slats.

"She quickly stopped and stood up and pulled up her pants. The accused did not manage to see anything and went away."

He returned and tried to peek at her again soon after.

The teenager fled when she opened the toilet door but was caught on closed-circuit television camera footage committing the offence.

In an unrelated incident, the teenager was caught performing a sexual act in front of a 25-year-old woman at a Kang Ching Road block of flats in Taman Jurong on April 16, 2018.

And in May last year, he was spotted running around in the nude at a multi-storey carpark in Tah Ching Road, also in Taman Jurong.

Separately, the teenager was in Keat Hong Close near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 6 on Oct 14 last year when he molested a 19-year-old girl.

Defence lawyer Sim Bing Wen from Drew & Napier law firm has pleaded for his client to be placed on probation.

The lawyer told District Judge May Mesenas: "Various mental health professionals who interviewed (the offender) and are aware of his history of sexual offending have noted that given (his) special needs, he may benefit from a period of probation to prevent re-offending and at the same time provide him with sexuality education."

The teenager will be sentenced on April 3.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.