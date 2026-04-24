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Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, is also charged with being a public nuisance after he allegedly filmed himself performing the straw-licking act and uploaded the clip on social media.

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SINGAPORE – A teenager who allegedly licked a straw from an iJooz machine before putting it back into the straw dispenser has been charged with committing mischief.

On April 24, Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, was also charged with being a public nuisance after he allegedly filmed himself performing the act and uploaded the clip on social media.

iJooz is known for its smart vending machines that serve freshly squeezed orange juice.

Maximilien is accused of committing the offences at Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road on or around March 12.

Court documents stated that iJooz had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser after the alleged incident.

Maximilien, who allegedly uploaded the clip on Instagram, is accused of doing so knowing that it would or would probably cause annoyance to the public.

The video surfaced online on March 12 and quickly went viral, sparking shock and concern among netizens.

Maximilien, a French national, is a student at ESSEC Business School, located at one-north.

A spokesman for the school said it is aware of the incident.

“ESSEC takes matters of conduct and community responsibility seriously, and internal investigations are under way,” he added.

Maximilien is represented by lawyers Kanthan Raghavendra and Kalidass Murugaiyan of Kalidass Law Corporation.

His case will be mentioned again in court on May 22.

For committing mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The punishment for being a public nuisance is a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.