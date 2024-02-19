Teen sexually abused by stepfather sought help through law firm’s website

SINGAPORE – A teenage girl who was sexually abused by her stepfather for two years sought help from a local law firm out of desperation, after other attempts to stop the assaults proved futile.

The stepfather was undeterred even after the girl locked her bedroom door and after her older brother tried to prevent the assaults.

After the girl submitted two messages to the firm’s website, saying that she was afraid to go to the police but was terrified and contemplating suicide, the director of the firm lodged a police report on her behalf.

On Feb 19, the 37-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 14 years’ jail and 20 strokes of the cane by the High Court.

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of aggravated sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Another nine charges, for acts of abuse carried out between 2019 and 2021, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In sentencing the man for his “horrendous” crimes, which started when the girl was 11 or 12 years old, High Court judge Aedit Abdullah said the man had abused his position to exploit and assault the powerless and helpless victim.

Justice Abdullah noted that the man persisted despite being told to cease by the victim’s mother and despite attempts by the victim, who is now 16, and her older brother, now 18, to stop the assaults.

“Human decency and basic propriety did not stop you,” he told the man.

The judge also commended the actions of the lawyers and staff of the law firm, which was not named. He said it appeared that the firm and the director did not wish to be identified.

“It is fortunate that those approached by the victim did more, and took steps to bring the matter to the attention of the police,” he said.

The stepfather moved in with the girl’s family after he married her mother in July 2019.

He shared the master bedroom with the victim’s mother, the girl had her own room, and her two brothers occupied another room.

In late 2019, the man started performing sexual acts on the victim.