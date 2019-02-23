Teen pleads guilty to molesting classmate

A teenage boy lured his then 14-year-old classmate to a toilet in their school and molested her.

The offender, who is now 16, also grabbed the girl's wrist and forced her to sexually stimulate him in their school located in the eastern part of Singapore.

The boy, who cannot be named in order to protect the girl's identity, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count each of molestation and sexually exploiting a minor.

He is now studying at another school.

In early April 2017, at around 1pm, the victim had just completed her principles of accounts class on the third storey of the school when the boy asked her to skip her next lesson and follow him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Muhamad Imaduddien said the girl had initially refused to go with him but gave in after the boy pestered her.

She followed him to a male toilet on the fourth storey and he led her into one of the cubicles.

After that, he grabbed her left wrist and told her to sexually stimulate him.

DPP Muhamad added: "The victim tried to retract her hand but to no avail. She told the accused to stop his actions but the accused ignored her."

The boy released his grip only after the girl told him to stop several times, said the DPP.

The boy then molested his classmate, and she shoved his hand away. She left the toilet and returned to her classroom.

Court documents did not reveal how the offences came to light but a teacher from the school later told the vice-principal about the incident.

The vice-principal lodged a police report on May 5, 2017, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Andy Yeo told District Judge Eddy Tham that his client was a young offender and regrets his actions.

The lawyer also said the boy was a first-time offender who has fully cooperated with the authorities.

Judge Tham has called for a report to assess the boy's suitability for probation.

He is now out on bail of $8,000 and will be sentenced on March 25.

Those convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

First-time offenders convicted of sexually exploiting a minor can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.