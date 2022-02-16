Teen performed sex act and had sex with underage girlfriends

SINGAPORE - A teenager had sex with his 14-year-old girlfriend, then about two months later, performed a sex act on his new 12-year-old girlfriend.

A month later, he had sex with his former girlfriend again.

On Wednesday (Feb 16), the Singaporean, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of minors below 16 and one count of voyeurism.

Details about the offender and the victims cannot be disclosed as individuals below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA), which protects their identities.

Deputy public prosecutor Emily Koh told the court that the offender got to know his first girlfriend, the older girl, some time in 2017, when they were in the same secondary school.

They got into a romantic relationship at the end of 2017 while he was a Secondary 4 student, and she was in Sec 1.

On Dec 1, 2018, after watching a movie in a cinema, the couple went to the offender's home and discussed sex.

The offender then led his girlfriend to a common walkway. He started kissing her and eventually had sex with her.

The offender ended his relationship with the girl and got into a relationship with a younger girl - an ex-girlfriend of the first girl's younger brother - some time in February 2019. He had gotten to know her while he was in the first relationship.

Some time between Feb 14 and 23 in 2019, he performed a sex act on his new girlfriend at Tampines Hub, when she was 12 years old.

On March 23, 2019, the ex-girlfriend went to the offender's home to help him pack his luggage as he was leaving for a trip the next day. The pair had sex.

In a separate incident on July 10, 2020, while in the unisex changing room of Cotton On at Bedok Mall, the offender heard someone entering the cubicle beside his.