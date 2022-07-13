Teen given reformative training after he committed sex offences against 5 underage girls

SINGAPORE - A teen was only about 16 years old when he convinced one of his classmates, a 14-year-old girl, to send him her nude pictures which he then threatened to distribute to others.

Following this incident, the youth, now 18, went on a crime spree and targeted four more underage girls, committing offences including molestation and sexual penetration against them.

He was out on bail last year when he returned to a life of crime and was involved in a fight in Woodlands.

On Wednesday (July 13), the youth was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

During that time, he will be detained in a centre and will have to follow a strict regimen that can include counselling as well as foot drills.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, he cannot be named as he was below 18 years old when he committed some of his offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts each of sexually penetrating minors and disturbing the public peace by fighting. He also admitted to a molestation charge.

Seven other charges were considered during sentencing.

The teenager started his crime spree when he targeted his classmate some time between October and December 2019.

On March 10, 2020, she went to Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre and told officers that the offender had asked her for additional explicit pictures of herself.

According to the girl, the offender would "do something" to the ones she had earlier given him if she did not give in to his demands.

It was not stated in court documents what happened next.

However, investigators later managed to get hold of his mobile phone and found on the device a video of another girl, then 15, performing a sexual act on him.