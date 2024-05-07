Teen given probation for extorting man who engaged her friend’s sexual services

SINGAPORE – A girl who had been 17 years old at the time performed sexual acts on a man in exchange for $950.
She and her friend later worked together to extort $50,000 from him as he had engaged the sexual services of a minor.
The teenager who had performed the sexual acts turned 18 in April 2023, and she was identified in court documents as B1. The other girl is still 17 years old.
The two teenagers agreed they would threaten to lodge a police report against the man if he refused to pay up. When confronted, he transferred $50,000 to B1’s bank account.
On May 7, the younger girl was sentenced to a two-year probation after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.
As part of her sentence, she has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 80 hours of community service. Her parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.
The 35-year-old man who had engaged B1’s sexual services was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail in April.
On Feb 22, B1 was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months after she also pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.
Young offenders ordered to undergo reformative training are detained in a centre to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.
The two girls cannot be named as they were below 18 at the time of the offences. The man’s identity cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.
In mid-February 2023, the man communicated with a user on messaging platform Telegram to look for somebody who could provide sexual services to him.
The user told the man that B1 would be able to provide such services.
The man met her on Feb 26, 2023, and handed her $600 in exchange for sexual services. He engaged her services again on March 2, 2023, and gave her $350.
Four days later, he contacted B1 and offered her $400 if she would go to the movies with him. She accepted the offer and told her younger friend about him.
The two teenagers agreed to meet the man and extort money from him.
That evening, the teenagers went to Lot One Shopper’s Mall in Choa Chu Kang, and B1 instructed the man to meet her at a nearby multi-storey carpark.
The man was confronted when he arrived at the scene and he agreed to fork out $50,000 in exchange for the girls’ silence.
Separately, in March 2023, the younger girl and a 17-year-old boy planned to deceive others into believing they would receive sexual services from the younger girl after paying a sum of money.
However, the pair had no intention of providing such services.
An advertisement purportedly offering sexual services was placed on the boy’s Telegram account, and some time before March 25, 2023, a 37-year-old man responded to it.
The boy then told him that the girl would provide sexual services for $800.
Shortly before 1.30am on March 25, 2023, the two teenagers met the men at the void deck of a block of flats in Keat Hong Close near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 6 and he transferred the amount to the boy’s bank account.
The two teenagers left the location after making an excuse and the man did not receive the sexual services as promised.
The boy later transferred $400 to the younger girl, who used the money for personal expenses.
Court documents did not disclose how the offences came to light but the 35-year-old man and the younger girl were arrested on April 4, 2023.
The two girls and the man were charged in court soon after. Court documents did not disclose the outcome of the 17-year-old boy’s case.