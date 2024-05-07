Teen given probation for extorting man who engaged her friend’s sexual services

SINGAPORE – A girl who had been 17 years old at the time performed sexual acts on a man in exchange for $950.

She and her friend later worked together to extort $50,000 from him as he had engaged the sexual services of a minor.

The teenager who had performed the sexual acts turned 18 in April 2023, and she was identified in court documents as B1. The other girl is still 17 years old.

The two teenagers agreed they would threaten to lodge a police report against the man if he refused to pay up. When confronted, he transferred $50,000 to B1’s bank account.

On May 7, the younger girl was sentenced to a two-year probation after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.

As part of her sentence, she has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day, and perform 80 hours of community service. Her parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

The 35-year-old man who had engaged B1’s sexual services was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail in April.

On Feb 22, B1 was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months after she also pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.

Young offenders ordered to undergo reformative training are detained in a centre to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The two girls cannot be named as they were below 18 at the time of the offences. The man’s identity cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

In mid-February 2023, the man communicated with a user on messaging platform Telegram to look for somebody who could provide sexual services to him.

The user told the man that B1 would be able to provide such services.

The man met her on Feb 26, 2023, and handed her $600 in exchange for sexual services. He engaged her services again on March 2, 2023, and gave her $350.

Four days later, he contacted B1 and offered her $400 if she would go to the movies with him. She accepted the offer and told her younger friend about him.

The two teenagers agreed to meet the man and extort money from him.