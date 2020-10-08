Teen fined over unlawful gathering at fitness corner

An arrest warrant issued against a teenager, who was part of an unlawful gathering held despite Covid-19 restrictions, was cancelled after she finally turned up at a district court on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling reprimanded Aqlima Abdul Azmi, 19, before sentencing her to a fine of $3,000.

She did not pay the amount and is now serving the default sentence of 12 days' jail.

Aqlima, who was absent on Tuesday morning when a court officer called out her name, had pleaded guilty in August to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She was part of a group of 13 who had gathered at a fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent, off Havelock Road, on June 27.

The group included two minors.

They were there at around 9pm that day and all of them, except for the two minors, consumed alcohol until around 1am, when a resident from a nearby flat alerted the police.

All 13 were subsequently hauled up.

Sai Raghu Vaishnavee Ragu, 19, and Mohammad Zack Danial Ahamad Zaki, 20, pleaded guilty in August.

Zack was fined $3,000 on Tuesday, while Sai Raghu was sentenced to a year's probation.

Sai Raghu has to remain indoors from 11pm and 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

Her mother was also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

Four others - Nur Saliza Mohamed Sani, 23; Nurul Sheilla Natasya Suhaimi, 25; Nuraznie Ithnin, 31; and Muhammad Zaki Johari, 33 - were each fined $4,000.

The youngest - a 14-year-old boy - was given a 12-month conditional warning.

Two others - a 15-year-old youth and a 26-year-old Malaysian man - were investigated for unrelated offences.

The cases involving three others are still pending. They are Mohamad Iman Abdul Rahim, 19; Remy Shah Hail Mee, 20; and Norsyahmi Norhesham, 21.

As part of phase two of Singapore's economic reopening, which took effect on June 19, each household can receive up to five visitors a day.

Groups of up to five people can also meet outside homes. They should, however, practise safe distancing and avoid mixing between different groups.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

