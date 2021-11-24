Teen duped into transferring over $350k in 'China officials' scam

An 18-year-old was duped into transferring more than $350,000 to scammers before recording a video of himself with his hands placed behind his back to send to the scammers.

In a statement on Monday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the scammers, who pretended to be police officers from China, then used the video to threaten the victim's parents, claiming he had been kidnapped. They demanded that a ransom be paid for his release.

The SPF said a 24-year-old man was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the case. It said he is also a victim of a "China officials" impersonation scam.

A police report was made last Wednesday after the teenager's parents, who are based in China, received a video of the victim as well as ransom demands from an unknown person in China.

The SPF said: "Officers from Clementi Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Commercial Affairs Department conducted extensive searches and investigations to locate the victim, who was eventually found to be safe and sound... on Nov 18."

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had received an unsolicited call from a scammer who claimed to be an officer from the Ministry of Health in Singapore about a month ago.

The call was then redirected to two other scammers claiming to be police officers from China.

The scammers alleged the victim's particulars were used to open a bank account involved in money laundering activities in China.

The victim was told not to reveal the so-called investigations to anyone. The scammers then deceived him into transferring more than $350,000 as bail money to bank accounts provided by them.

Acting on their instructions, the victim recorded a video of himself with his hands behind his back. The scammers sent this video to the victim's parents and demanded a ransom be paid for his release.

The SPF said the 24-year-old man, acting on the scammers' instructions, handed the victim an envelope with $100 in cash and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

The items were for the victim's communication with the scammers and for the victim to book a room to stay in. The man also showed the victim a fake police pass when they met.

If found guilty of using a forged document as a genuine one, he could be jailed for up to four years and fined. Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years.

Anyone convicted of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The SPF said it takes a serious view against anyone who may be involved in scams, whether knowingly or unwittingly.

Some precautions the public is advised to take when they receive unsolicited calls from unknown parties, especially from numbers with the "+" prefix which originate overseas:

Ignore such calls and the caller's instructions. No government agency will ask for payment through means such as a phone call, or ask for personal banking information.

Foreign residents receiving calls from people claiming to be police officers or government officials from their home country are advised to contact their embassy or high commission to verify the caller's claims.

Refrain from giving out personal information and bank details, whether on a website or to callers over the phone.

If in doubt, end the call and check with the police.

Those with information related to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or dial 999.