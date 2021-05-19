Teen charged with going out to meet others during Covid-19 circuit breaker, phase 1 of reopening

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old Singaporean who allegedly went drinking during the Covid-19 circuit breaker last year was charged on Wednesday (May 19).

He is also said to have celebrated a birthday and met a friend to play an online game during phase one of Singapore's reopening.

Dave Darren Savuryrajoo faces five charges of flouting Covid-19 measures.

On April 10 last year, when the circuit breaker was still in force, he allegedly left his home in Choa Chu Kang to drink beer with another person at a rooftop garden.

Savuryrajoo is then said to have met a female individual in Hougang on June 13 last year - when phase one had kicked in - to celebrate her birthday.

The next day, he allegedly met another person to play the game Mobile Legends at a multi-storey carpark in Hougang Street 41 at 4.23am. It is alleged that he also failed to wear a mask when he was there.

Savuryrajoo is to return to court on June 30 and is expected to plead guilty.

Singapore had imposed the circuit breaker between April 7 and June 1 last year to curb the growing number of Covid-19 cases. During that period, people were allowed to leave home only for essential activities.

Similarly, during phase one of Singapore's reopening, from June 2 to June 18, people were allowed to leave home only for essential activities.

If convicted of breaching Covid-19 measures, Savuryrajoo can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.