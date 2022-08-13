Teen charged with cheating victim into paying for nightclub tickets

A teenager who duped a victim into paying $1,020 for bogus tickets to Marquee Singapore nightclub was charged in court with one count of cheating yesterday.

Alden Christopher Tan Choon Siang, 18, is said to have cheated the victim into believing that he had genuine tickets to the nightclub and received $1,020 as advance payment from her on July 29, court documents stated.

Tan is believed to be linked to more than 30 counts of e-commerce scams involving about $8,500, said the police in a statement on Thursday. He was offered bail of $15,000 and will return to court next month while investigations continue.

The police said they were alerted to scammers using Telegram to sell bogus tickets to Marquee, Singapore's largest nightclub which is located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Posts were made on a Telegram group chat known as SG Clubbing, which advertised the sale of Marquee Singapore tickets for various events that were sold out on the club's official website, said the police.

A screenshot of Tan's Telegram posts showed that he advertised tickets to the nightclub for an event on Aug 6 at around market rate, but told potential buyers that they would not need to queue for entry.

The date coincided with an event at Marquee hosted by K-pop star Jackson Wang which was sold out in a day. Tickets for that event were priced from $60 to $200, according to Marquee's website.

Prices of Marquee tickets usually start at $40, depending on the programme.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established Tan's identity and arrested him on Wednesday.

Members of the public are urged to be careful when making online purchases, especially if the price is too good to be true, said the police.

Shoppers should buy from only authorised sellers or reputable sources and avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the sellers.

When buying tickets online, buyers are urged to use payment options that release money to the seller only when the item is successfully delivered, said the police.

For each count of cheating, Tan faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

In June, the police issued an alert on a similar scam involving bogus Zouk tickets being sold on Telegram chat groups, with victims losing more than $2,300 since May.

At least 10 police reports related to the scam were made then.

Scammers would post advertisements on Telegram chat groups such as SG Clubbing, said the police. The fraudsters would then ask victims to make advance payments for the tickets and then become uncontactable.