Teen caught on video doing backflip in rhino enclosure in remand after breaching bail conditions

SINGAPORE - A youth who was caught on video last December doing a backflip inside a white rhinoceros enclosure at the Singapore Zoo has had his bail revoked and is now in remand at Changi Prison after he breached his bail conditions.

A district court heard on Wednesday (Sept 15) that Ralph Wee Yi Kai, now 19, could have abused prescribed drugs.

The Singaporean teenager was supposed to undergo urine tests at the Central Narcotics Bureau but had failed to do so.

Defence lawyer Shashi Nathan told District Judge Terence Tay that Wee had gone to the Institute of Mental Health on Monday.

The lawyer added that there were some concerns as the teenager had suicidal tendencies.

Wee first appeared in court on July 12 and was charged with two counts of mischief as well as one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass. His bail was then set at $15,000.

He was later handed a fifth charge as he had allegedly caused "unnecessary pain and suffering" to a frog.

Wee is accused of trespassing into the rhinoceros enclosure at around 2.40pm on Dec 17 last year.

He is said to have abused the frog at a Sentosa Cove property a week later.

Wee allegedly placed the amphibian on a foosball table before directing a ball "at high speed" towards it. The ball struck the frog, which suffered injuries and died.

Separately, Wee allegedly committed an act of vandalism at around 2.40am on Oct 9 last year by hitting an information panel at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, causing $900 in damage.

He is also said to have caused damage to two cars at the nearby Sixth Crescent that morning by hitting their side mirrors.

Wee is accused of causing nearly $2,800 in damage to a Mercedes-Benz and more than $1,600 in damage to a BMW.

His case has been adjourned to Oct 13.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers were alerted to the case at the Singapore Zoo at around 5.40pm on Dec 17 last year.

The police added: "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man's companion, an 18-year-old woman, allegedly filmed him before the man posted the video on his TikTok account, using the moniker @ralphwee_.

"Through investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the man and woman on the same evening."

Following investigations and after consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers, the police then issued a stern warning to the woman for abetting criminal trespass.

Her identity is not disclosed in court documents.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Wee can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

For vandalism, an offender can be either fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

For causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000.