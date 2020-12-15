Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording upskirt video of woman in bus

SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Polytechnic student was travelling on a public bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 when he used his mobile phone to record an upskirt video of a woman.

Chan Jay Ko, now 19, pleaded guilty in a district court on Tuesday (Dec 15) to a voyeurism charge.

The court heard that he was on SBS service 45 on Jan 21 when he spotted the 19-year-old victim standing nearby.

He took out his mobile phone and used it to record an upskirt video of her at around 5.40pm.

Chan was later caught and the police were alerted.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Harbajan Singh told the court that his client was a loner and had been under "severe stress".

Mr Singh also said that Chan is an honest person who admitted to his offence immediately after he got caught.

Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling has called for a report to assess the teenager's suitability for probation.

He will be sentenced on Jan 26 next year.

An offender convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.