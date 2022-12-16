Teen assaults mother, threatens to take out her intestines in separate incident

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old assaulted his mother, 44, on Oct 24 and the next day, a district judge issued an expedited order – requiring him not to use violence on the woman – after she applied for it.

Naydhan Subhash ignored the order on Nov 9 and told her: “I will take out your intestines... I will slit your throat... I will slap you.”

On Friday, Naydhan, who is now in remand, pleaded guilty to charges, including one count each of assault and harassment.

He was in his Sengkang flat at around 5pm on Oct 24 when he flung a tissue box at his mother, striking her shoulder.

He also used what the prosecution described as a “needle-shaped prayer object” to repeatedly poke her body.

He then got into a dispute with his mother in the last week of October and told her: “I will kill you.”

Naydhan got into another dispute on Nov 9 and said, among other things, that he would take out her intestines.

Court documents did not disclose details about the disputes.

The police were alerted that evening, and he was later charged in court.

Naydhan, who appeared in court via video-link on Friday, was not represented by a lawyer.

He did not wish to say anything when asked for his mitigation plea.

The court then called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training.

Young offenders given reformative training will be detained in a centre to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Naydhan will be sentenced on Jan 16.

