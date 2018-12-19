Teen arrested over involvement in e-commerce scams

SINGAPORE - A teenager has been arrested over his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 19).

The authorities received multiple reports from victims who were supposedly cheated by an online seller who was selling ZoukOut tickets on Carousell between November and December.

The seller became uncontactable after victims made their payments via bank transfers.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the scammer and arrested the 19-year-old man on Tuesday along Jalan Bukit Merah.

The man is believed to be involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams, the police said.

He will be charged with cheating. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

The police urged members of the public to take precautions when shopping online.

For example, members of the public should find out how websites safeguard their interests or can help them resolve disputes before performing a transaction on an online shopping site.

Shoppers should also insist on cash on delivery, especially if responding to online classified advertisements.

If advance payments are required, shoppers should use platforms that provide arrangements to release their payment to the seller only upon receipt of the item.

Members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.

Those with information on such scams can also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness