Teen allegedly molested girl in flat and school's toilet cubicle

SINGAPORE- A teenage boy was charged in a district court on Tuesday (Oct 29) for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl twice - in a flat and in the female toilet of a secondary school.

The Singaporean youth, who is also 17 years old, was handed two molestation charges and he intends to plead guilty to the offences.

The alleged offender and the school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

It was not stated in court documents if the teenagers were studying in the school.

The boy allegedly molested the girl for the first time in a flat at Yishun Street 21 on July 26 this year.

He is accused of outraging her modesty by grabbing her right breast and left buttock over her clothing.

He allegedly molested her again a week later in a cubicle of a female toilet at the school in the northern part of Singapore.

He is said to have wrongfully restrained the girl and prevented her from leaving by locking the cubicle door.

Related Story Man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl on MRT train

He was offered bail of $5,000 on Tuesday and will be back in court on Nov 14.

If convicted of molesting the girl in the toilet cubicle, the teen can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

If convicted of molesting her in the flat, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.