Teen admits to sexually assaulting his 2 younger sisters multiple times

SINGAPORE - A youth was just 12 years old in 2018 when he targeted his younger sister, identified in court documents as V1, and molested her.

The offender went on to sexually penetrate V1 before turning his attention to their younger sister, identified as V2, whom he molested over multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021.

The two victims are now 14 and 15 years old.

On Tuesday, their brother, now 18, pleaded guilty to sexually penetrating V1 and molesting V2.

Five other charges for sexual offences involving both victims will be considered during sentencing.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Deputy Public Prosecutors R. Arvindren and Etsuko Lim stated in court documents that the offender lived with his sisters and their mother.

He slept with his siblings on mattresses in the living room and started sexually violating V1 in 2018 when she was asleep by molesting her.

The prosecutors said: “Whenever V1 woke up during these sexual assaults, the accused would pretend to have touched her in an innocent bid to wake her up.”

He sexually penetrated her over around five occasions between 2018 and 2019. In 2019, the girl woke up after he committed the offence. She was around 11 to 12 years old at the time.

About two weeks later, their mother caught him touching V1 inappropriately and scolded him.

She then installed a closed-circuit television camera in the living room to monitor to his night-time behaviour.

Soon after, the boy decided to target V2.

He first molested V2 in 2020 when she was 11 years old. She was asleep in the living room on Aug 27, 2021 when he molested her again and she woke up.

His offences came to light that year when V1 told her then boyfriend about her ordeal.

The boyfriend told a teacher who alerted the school. V1 finally made a police report on Aug 31, 2021.

On Tuesday, the court called for reports to assess the offender’s suitability for both probation and reformative training.

Offenders ordered to undergo reformative training are detained in a centre where they observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

He is expected to be sentenced in November.