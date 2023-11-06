Teen admits he continued to sexually abuse half-sister after police warning for similar offences

SINGAPORE – A teenage boy, who was only 14 years old when he molested his 10-year-old half-sister multiple times, was given a conditional warning by the police in 2020 when the offences came to light.

Despite this, he continued targeting the girl in 2021 after their mother allowed him to return to their home even though he was told not do so without Child Protection Services’ permission.

The offender, now 17, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty on Monday to three charges involving the victim, including one count of sexual penetration.

Five molestation charges will be considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong said that the offender and the victim share the same mother, but have different fathers.

At the time of the offences, the youngsters lived in a one-bedroom Housing Board flat with several other family members, including their mother and two of their siblings.

The woman slept in the bedroom while her four children slept on mattresses in the living room.

On five occasions between November 2019 and January 2020, the offender got up in the middle of the night and molested the victim, who pretended to be sleeping.

She finally made a police report on Jan 30, 2020, but court documents did not disclose what spurred her to do so.

Soon after, the offender was made to move out of his home to live with his aunt to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. This move was part of a family safety plan dated Nov 18, 2020, which Child Protection Services prepared.

The DPP said that contact between the teen and his sisters also had to be supervised by a professional at all times.

On Nov 25, 2020, the police administered a 12-month conditional warning to the teen for the five counts of molestation.

He was also told that he might be prosecuted for these five counts of molestation if he were to re-offend within the 12-month period.