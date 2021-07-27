Teen, 17, dies after basketball backboard structure falls on him in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old died after a basketball backboard structure in Bedok fell on him on Monday (July 26) night.

The police said they were called at about 8.45pm and found the injured teen next to the fallen structure near Block 18 Bedok South Road.

"A 17-year-old male teenager was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries," the police told ST on Tuesday.

They are investigating the case of unnatural death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also called and they took the boy to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was conducted on him while he was being taken to CGH, said SCDF.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the East Coast Town Council said: “Based on the initial information received, a basketball hoop structure had collapsed and fell onto one of the users of the court. For the safety of our residents, we have closed the basketball court with immediate effect so as to conduct a thorough check on the integrity of all structures there.

“Our heart goes out to the victim and his family. We will work closely with the relevant agencies to provide support and assistance to them.”

The town council said it is cooperating with police investigations and urged those with more information on what had happened to contact Bedok Police Division on 1800-244-0000.



Fallen basketball structure near Block 18 Bedok South Road on July 27, 2021. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



In a video uploaded by Facebook user Ak Ong onto the Chinese Daily Lianhe Wanbao’s page last night, the basketball hoop structure can be seen completely uprooted from the ground.

Several onlookers watched as paramedics administered CPR to the boy lying on the court.