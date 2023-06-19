Boy, 16, abused mum for eight months, fracturing her rib and threatening to kill her with chopper

SINGAPORE – A mother silently endured abuse by her 16-year-old son for at least eight months, suffering injuries that include a fractured rib.

Her husband witnessed the attacks, which took place between March and November 2022, but did not intervene.

On one occasion, the slim-built boy pulled his mother, who is about his height, into the kitchen and threatened her with a chopper, telling her “I will kill you”, court documents showed.

His mother told him he would get in trouble and advised him to put the chopper aside. He complied before the police arrived at their home, where the boy lived with his parents and a brother, who was 18 then.

The teen on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and another charge of criminal intimidation.

Another two charges of voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration for sentencing.

There is a gag order on the identities of the accused and victim due to the boy’s age.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kwang Jia Min said the teen had a history of hitting his mother.

The boy, who has had anger management issues since 2019, physically assaulted her every two to three weeks.

Concerned for his well-being, his parents had him referred to a family service centre for counselling. He also received help at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he was assessed to have anxiety issues.

The offences were committed after he stopped attending the counselling sessions in December 2021.

In March 2022, the accused punched his mother in the face several times, bruising her jaw.

He hit her again two months later, this time causing her left cheek to swell and bruise.

On Oct 17, the teen stayed up to study for his GCE O-level exams till about 5am the following day.

He got up at 10am and was angry at his mother for not waking him up earlier as he had an English exam that day. He then punched her several times.