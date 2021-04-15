Teen, 15, nabbed for suspected loanshark harassment

SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang, the police said on Thursday (April 15).

On March 31, they were alerted to the incident involving the gate of a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang Street 54 being secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor's note left outside the unit.

Through enquiries on the ground and images from police cameras, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the teenager and arrested him on Wednesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," the police said.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way," they added.

They can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Under the Moneylenders Act, first-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment can be fined up to $50,000, imprisoned for a maximum of five years and caned up to six strokes.